Antidepressant Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 21,004.8 Million by 2030 at CAGR 3.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Antidepressant Drugs Market is Segmented by Product (Tricyclic Antidepressants, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin Antagonist & Reuptake Inhibitors, and Others), Depressive Disorder (Major Depressive Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, and Others) The report covers global opportunity analysis, regional outlook, growth potential, industry forecast from 2021 to 2030.

The global antidepressant drugs market size was valued at USD 15,651.0 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 21,004.8 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Antidepressant Drugs Market

The increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases such as depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues will drive the market growth. The need for better treatment access, growing government initiatives for increasing awareness, and covid 19 induced feelings of loneliness, social isolation will provide huge potential for the growth of the antidepressant drugs market.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Antidepressant Drugs Market

Mental health issues such as obsessive-compulsive disorders, major depressive disorder, and other anxiety problems are on a rise globally. As per World Health Organization(WHO), about 5% of adults worldwide suffer from depression. Antidepressant drugs help by maintaining chemical balance in the brain, improve concentration, appetite, and help in sleeping better.

As per WHO nearly 40 Million people or 4.3% of the overall population in Europe suffer from depressive disorders. Furthermore, 3 out of 4 people across the world are suffering from depression. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about 16 Million adults in America suffer from mental health conditions. The huge number of cases go unnoticed every year. Thus the need for enhanced treatment accessibility and a wide base of patients will create ample opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years. . These figures suggest that the

Government authorities around the world are launching several programs aimed at increasing awareness levels and improving treatment methods. The favorable support facilities will further boost the antidepressant drugs market progression during the forecast period.

Covid 19 has significantly impacted the lives of millions of people around the world. As news regarding lockdowns, quarantine, and pressure on healthcare systems pile up, cases of mental health problems are also growing rapidly. Older adults, care providers, and people with comorbidities are scared and anxious. Feelings of stress, tension, loneliness, suicidal thinking, and depression have reached their peak. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the antidepressant drugs market during the review period.

Antidepressant Drugs Market Share Analysis

Based on product, the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors segment dominated the antidepressant drugs market in 2020 and will continue to grow due to R&D initiatives in the healthcare sector and the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders. On the other hand, the serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors segment is expected to grow the fastest due to increasing cases of chronic nerve pain, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Based on depressive disorder, major depressive disorder was the dominant segment in 2020 and will continue growing during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the prevalence of major depressive disorder and initiatives taken by governments and private organizations about the development of drugs. However, the obsessive-compulsive disorder segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the prevalence of mental disorders and an increase in the number of approval for anxiety drugs.

Based on region, North America dominated in 2020 and will continue to grow in the antidepressants market share due to the rising prevalence of depression cases, quick approval of antidepressants. R&D initiatives and the presence of industry leaders. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% due to increasing awareness levels and rising healthcare infrastructure.

This report includes the following companies; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Alkermes Plc

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline, Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Merck KGAA

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Limited Company

