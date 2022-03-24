Manufactured with wafers provided by Chinese PV producer Longi, the industrial-sized cells are able to provide a fill factor of 82.05%.Researchers at France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES) - an arm of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) - and Italian renewable energy company and heterojunction solar module manufacturer Enel Green Power claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 24.47% for a gallium-doped p-type heterojunction silicon solar cell. The result was certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany. "It ...

