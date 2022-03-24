NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Sandvik (79/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Sandvik AB (Sandvik) published on March 23, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Sandvik proposes that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for April 27, 2022 resolves on a distribution of shares in Sandvik Materials Technology Holding AB (to be renamed Alleima AB (Alleima)) to Sandvik shareholders, whereby five (5) shares in Sandvik entitle to one (1) share in Alleima. The scheduled Ex-date is August 26, 2022. The Alleima share is planned to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange on August 31, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposed share distribution and listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange, and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Sandvik (SAND). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053508