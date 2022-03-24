Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865956 ISIN: SE0000667891 Ticker-Symbol: SVKB 
Frankfurt
24.03.22
12:31 Uhr
20,780 Euro
+0,280
+1,37 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,55020,62015:31
20,56020,64015:32
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2022 | 14:05
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Sandvik (79/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Sandvik AB (Sandvik)
published on March 23, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Sandvik proposes that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM), scheduled for April 27, 2022 resolves on a distribution of shares in
Sandvik Materials Technology Holding AB (to be renamed Alleima AB (Alleima)) to
Sandvik shareholders, whereby five (5) shares in Sandvik entitle to one (1)
share in Alleima. The scheduled Ex-date is August 26, 2022. The Alleima share
is planned to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange on August 31, 2022.
Provided that the AGM approves the proposed share distribution and listing on
Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange, and other regulatory conditions are fulfilled,
NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Sandvik (SAND). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053508
SANDVIK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.