Stavvy Appoints Former Associate General Counsel of Fannie Mae, Brooke Adams, as General Counsel

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Stavvy, the Boston-based fintech company transforming digital and remote collaboration for legal and financial transactions, today announced the hiring of Brooke Adams , General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Stavvy. Brooke will oversee the company's legal, governance, risk, and compliance programs.

The new hiring will allow Stavvy to distill technical legal matters with business-centered advice to better execute strategic and business priorities. Brooke will advise on laws, regulations, public policy, ethics and risk that impact the company and its customers.

"Brooke is a unicorn with deep subject matter experience in mortgage lending and specifically privacy and digital frameworks in mortgage markets coupled with corporate legal experience from prestigious firms, but most importantly she embodies our values and passion" said Kosta Ligris, Cofounder and CEO, Stavvy. "We are excited to leverage her extensive knowledge and ensure Stavvy is a step ahead of regulatory changes while at the forefront of paperless innovation."

Brooke is a subject matter legal expert on remote notarization, electronic mortgages, UETA, and eSign. As an accomplished attorney, Brooke comes to Stavvy after nearly nine years with Fannie Mae where she served as the primary legal department representative providing necessary regulatory, compliance, corporate, and governance advice to Fannie Mae while working with its top lenders. Brooke was involved in complex, customer-facing residential mortgage transactions with cross-functional teams helping to draft, review, and negotiate transactional documents with third party customers and internal clients. She was also responsible for risk mitigation and coordinating the response team's compliance with contractual obligations under government obligations. Prior to her work at Fannie Mae, Brooke was a private equity and venture capital attorney at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP.

"I am honored for the opportunity to join such an accomplished team in lending and banking at a pivotal time for the industry and the company. The opportunity to serve on the executive team with such a deep bench of talent is particularly exciting as the company seeks to grow its already impressive client list," said Brooke Adams, General Counsel at Stavvy. "I look forward to applying my background and skills to further the company's vision: powering experiences that simplify life's defining moments."

2022 has been an important time in the company's evolution. The recent hiring is another proof of momentum following closely behind two prestigious award wins this month: Forbes America's Best Startup Employers and HousingWire Tech 100 Mortgage . Stavvy also announced its new Boston headquarters and 100th employee .

