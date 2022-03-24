MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings Acquires 5th Parcel of Land in Santa Rosa Beach Florida Inline with Its $40 Million Revenue Strategy

BUFORD, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Masterbeat Corporation (OTC PINK:MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, is pleased to announce it has purchased its 5th parcel of land, in a high-end area of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, for $450,000 to build another one of their beautiful vacation properties to further add to its Real Estate portfolio. As previously released, the Company plans to purchase numerous land parcels this year, and build its in-demand vacation style homes, to achieve its target of generating over $40,000,000 ($40 Million) in revenues with over $20,000,000 ($20 Million) in profit.

This 5th property will be a 3rd design out of the 3 architectural designs SBQ has in its portfolio. This custom 5,500 sq. ft. vacation style home will feature 4 stories 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a rooftop deck, a short walk to the beach, an elevator, a 16-person hot tub, fire pit, professional putting green and will sleep up to 32 people. The land parcel for this luxury beach vacation home is a 10,000 sq ft lot located on a cul-de-sac.

This year is going to be an aggressive acquisition year for SBQ, which has secured traditional construction financing from Builder's Capital for SBQ's Vacation Rental properties. The Company acquired this land asset for $450,000, which satisfies its equity requirements to secure the construction loan to complete the build. After discussions with its real estate agent and based on SBQ's historical sales numbers, the Company anticipates this property will sell, even before completion, for $4.5 to $5 Million, with an all-in cost of approximately $1.95 Million.

"As stated in prior press releases, we fully intend to acquire an additional 10 land parcels in 2022 on the Florida Panhandle, with this being the first of those 10 properties, which are in addition to the properties we already have in our portfolio. These 10 properties will give us the potential to generate over $40 Million in revenue with over $20 Million in profit, without factoring in anticipated market nor asset appreciation, or properties already within our portfolio," stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp. "We have been stating, and proving, that with every $500,000 to $600,000 in raw land purchases, SBQ can add $4 Million plus in asset value to the books with the potential of $2 Million plus in profits."

Zillow has the area appreciating at 23.2% annually over the next 12 months and there was 46.6% change over the previous 12 months. https://www.zillow.com/santa-rosa-beach-fl-32459/home-values

Josh Tannariello also remarked, "we have secured constructions loans to complete our builds using the purchased land for collateral, and any properties we can acquire for less than $600,000 sweetens the deal. All funds raised in the market are utilized to purchase land and/or secure the building loans, which adds significant asset value (5 - 10 fold) and profits to the Company. Our aggressive acquisition strategy is targeting the acquisition of an additional 10 parcels in 2022 to truly reach dividend-like yields and a new market listing."

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC:MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

