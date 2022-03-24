The state has become the United States' largest and most active community solar market, with a pipeline boasting more than 700 potential community solar installationsFrom pv magazine USA The ribbon cutting for DSD Renewables' new 7.5MW community solar project in Schenectady County, New York was met with considerably more fanfare than a typical project of its capacity, as the state's Lieutenant Governor, Brian Benjamin, used the opportunity to announce that the state has reached more than 1GW of community solar installed and operational. That milestone supplants New York as the top community ...

