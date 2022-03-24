Issuer Direct Corporation: ACCESSWIRE Announces New Event Ordering Suite

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) (the "Company"), an leading communications and compliance company, announced today it has updated its Event Ordering Suite within ACCESSWIRE's distribution platform. The new features will empower communications professionals and companies to seamlessly order and set up virtual events, such as quarterly earnings calls, investor days, video events, and annual meetings. Fully integrated within the ACCESSWIRE® platform, the Events Ordering suite will save customers time, and unify its event-based needs into one platform, eliminating the typical time-consuming set-up process between multiple vendors.

In addition, Issuer Direct has also launched its new Do-it-Yourself Virtual Annual Meeting as part of the Event Ordering Suite. This new offering gives customers a more cost-effective option to plan their annual meeting. With this new update, customers will have the ability to set up their event, register attendees, and host presentations, while still receiving the benefits of customized branding and live event operators.

"Streamlining workflows for communications professionals is the heartbeat of our strategy" said Brian Balbirnie, CEO of Issuer Direct. "This new functionality gives customers a straightforward way to create both an impactful and dynamic event - regardless of whether the event is virtual, in-person, or hybrid."

The ACCESSWIRE® online distribution platform provides communications professionals with a simpler and more efficient workflow for their daily activities. Communications professionals now have one single source they can turn to where they can distribute Press Releases, build a Newsroom, and plan their events with the press of just a button.

To learn more, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

###

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

James Carbonara

1+ (646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694351/ACCESSWIRE-Announces-New-Event-Ordering-Suite