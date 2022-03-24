The 8.4 metre pegmatite dike averaged 0.95% Li2O with grades hitting a high of 1.76% Li2O

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, ("the Alliance") are pleased to report the first assay results from the 1,025 m reconnaissance drilling program, that tested the recently discovered Kraken pegmatite field on the Golden Hope Joint Venture Property in southwestern Newfoundland. The samples were cut from an 8.40 m wide (drilled thickness), spodumene-bearing, pegmatite dike that returned the following assays:

Widths reported are believed to be 90% of true thickness



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/117981_8c6b5b92c4c7b816_003full.jpg

Assay values ranged from 0.08% to 1.76% Li2O reflecting variations of spodumene content, and the presence of occasional barren wall rock or quartz vein inclusions, averaging 0.95% Li2O over 8.40 m from 47.8 to 56.2 m. Other pegmatite dikes ranging from 0.40 m to 2.30 m with variable spodumene content were also intersected in hole GH-22-01 with assays pending. Gold analysis results from the host sericite schist units carrying variable pyrite are also pending. All samples submitted, 1,165 including blanks and standards, for the remainder of GH-22-01 as well as for holes GH-22-02 to 06 are pending.

Golden Hope Project - Kraken Pegmatite Swarm Drilling/Sampling Update

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/117981_map1.png

The 1,025 m program focused on a 100 m by 150 m area in the vicinity of the initial discovery (see map), which included more than 100 float and outcrop grab samples and composite chip samples, that returned lithium values ranging from 0.05% to 2.37% Li2O. Multiple mineralized, spodumene-bearing dikes were intersected in all drill holes ranging from less than 1.0 m to 8.40 m in drilled thickness (true thicknesses believed to be 90% of drilled thickness), from surface to approximately 50 m vertically below surface. The Kraken pegmatite field has been sampled over a strike length of 2,200 metres and an apparent width of 1,200 metres, and historical assessment work reports pegmatite dikes exposed up to 6 kilometres along trend.

All samples have been shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario for multi-element analysis including lithium, tantalum, cesium and other rare/critical metals by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS. Gold will be analyzed by fire assay.

The property lies along the Bay d'Est fault system, a gold prospective fault structure in southern Newfoundland that extends through the Sokoman/Benton licences. The Alliance continues to evaluate historical data for significant gold and lithium mineralization and will restart ground prospecting and follow-up exploration once weather conditions permit.

Benton's President and CEO Stephen Stares, states: "The first drill hole drilled for lithium on the Island of Newfoundland has confirmed good grades of lithium comparable to other lithium pegmatite systems worldwide. We've barely scratched the surface of this extensive system and we're anxious to get back on the ground, prosecting, sampling, mapping and drilling and completing more regional exploration in general. Both companies are very well financed to execute our upcoming field season plans. I'm confident that this summer will unveil excellent value for our shareholders."

Sokoman's President and CEO Tim Froude, comments: "The Alliance is pleased with the first assays from our recon drilling program at the Kraken pegmatite field. Our objectives for the program were to establish significant lithium values to depth and to better understand the distribution and orientation of the dikes - the results have confirmed our objectives, with grades reported comparing favourably to many global lithium projects currently known. We wish to emphasize that we have just scratched the surface with the exploration to date, and that we have extensive work ahead of us to establish the limits of the dike swarm given that previous workers have reported pegmatites at least six kilometres on trend from the area just drilled. The Alliance is purchasing a camp to facilitate a larger drill program that will be put in place once we receive all required permits. In the meantime, as soon as conditions allow, we will be prospecting and sampling the many reported dike occurrences beyond the area already sampled to establish the true extent of the lithium-enriched dike swarm."

The Alliance has created a short video for this announcement. Investors can watch it HERE.

QP

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P. Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp. a 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101.

COVID-19 Protocols

To ensure a working environment that protects the health and safety of the staff and contractors, Benton and Sokoman will continue to use best practices in the course of performing our work programs and will follow any future federal or provincially mandated or recommended COVID-19 guidelines.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Lithium, and Platinum Group Elements and currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties for potential long-term cash flow. In 2021, Benton entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland that are now being explored.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corporation) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, that is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company has also entered into a strategic alliance (the Alliance) with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint-venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck on the island of Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Alliance over 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold district. Sokoman also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Alliance's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Alliance's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Alliance's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Alliance does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Alliance's expectations or projections.

