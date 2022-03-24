Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN will make a huge step towards its presence in the metaverse as it unveils a partnership with Everdome, the world's first hyper-realistic metaverse, to provide a digital home for the future of their community and fan engagement.

Through this partnership, Everdome will be providing Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN with the most powerful metaverse experience in existence a place where fans and the wider racing community will come to interact with the team and brand in the team's own real estate.

The metaverse is a new channel for the future of racing teams and fans alike, adding a futuristic dynamic to the traditional motorsports experience. With its hyper-realistic approach at the forefront of metaverse design, Everdome's innovations are designed to help unlock opportunities for Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN as the metaverse revolutionises the way people consume sport and raise the bar for fan engagement to unprecedented heights.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN: "We are taking a massive step to enter the metaverse, and Everdome has the expertise and technology we need to create a new sports-viewing, immersive experience. Everdome will allow us to leverage the team's intellectual property with ease, deploying a hyper-realistic experience that will elevate everyday life by blurring the lines between reality and verse existence."

Rob Gryn, CEO of Metahero Everdome: "Joining the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN as their Official Partner is an honour, and an event that we feel will benefit both brands and teams going forward. The synergy between sports and future technology has never been more apparent whereas engaging with a brand's community and fanbase are priority #1. We feel this partnership will provide an opportunity for both Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN and Everdome to deliver for both communities."

Bally Singh, CMO of Metahero Everdome: "Everdome is opening its doors to global brands looking to enter the metaverseThe increasing demand of companies wanting to take advantage of the opportunities of holding real estate in this emerging market is growing and we are here to accommodate and guide them through this new process."

Media information:

Images and other digital assets are available on MediaHub: mediahub.sauber-group.com.

About Everdome:

Everdome aims to create the most hyper-realistic metaverse that will bring brands and people together all with the intent of building the most realistic web3 experience. Through the creation and facilitation of NFTs, land sales, marketplaces, and the highest quality avatars on the market, Everdome will define life in the virtual world, providing a place for brands and individuals to interact in the highest possible quality.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of two operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN; and Sauber Technologies AG, which focuses on third-party business in the areas of advanced engineering, prototype development and additive manufacturing, in addition to full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and ground-breaking innovation in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For more than 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. The company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and, as it celebrates 30 years of competition in Formula One, it enters the 2022 championship under the team name Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005307/en/

Contacts:

Sauber Group

press@sauber-group.com

Will Ponissi, Senior Communications Manager, william.ponissi@sauber-group.com, +41 79 591 57 85

Katharina Rees, Communications Manager, katharina.rees@sauber-group.com, +41 79 757 52 85

Everdome U.S. press contact

Steve Honig, press@honigllc.com, 818-986-4300