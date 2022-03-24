Ressence Type 8 "Wear the Future"

Ressence introduces the brand new Type 8: Modern, minimal, and sleek

ANTWERP, Belgium, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ressence Type 8 visually and functionally expresses a lean, young, and agile vision of 21st century fine watchmaking. The watch perfectly illustrates the brand's confident and contemporary approach and is built on its fundamental principles of originality, accessibility, and innovation.

The sixth distinct family of watches from Ressence, the Type 8 has been designed with the same functional relevance that defines all Ressence watches. Clarity, simplicity, and ergonomics are at the core of its design. The watch is the latest expression of Ressence's mission to modernise fine watchmaking.

The Type 8 has a hyper-modern, sleek case crafted entirely in grade five titanium, which contributes to an extremely light overall weight: with the strap included, the watch weighs just 42 grams. The tapered case has a sandwich-style construction with a two-tone finish, showcasing both polished and satin finishing textures. The case has no apparent lugs; instead the overall effect is of one integrated case volume, out of which the strap appears to grow invisibly.

Graphically simplified to the essence, the watch indicates only the hours and minutes, and with no text or numbers, the domed cobalt blue dial has been reduced to the viable minimum. Simple white baton markers present the time with perfect clarity from any angle thanks to the revolutionary Ressence Orbital Convex System (ROCS) display, whereby the dial itself comprises rotating discs set into the same plane. The hands and the hour and minute scales are picked out in blue SuperLuminova for low-light legibility.

Price-wise, the Type 8 forms a new entry level for the brand, thereby expanding its core collection to a wider audience. It will be available worldwide from March 30th 2022 via Ressence's official retailer network, and visible at Watches & Wonders in Geneva from March 30th to April 5th 2022

Discover the Type 8: https://ressencewatches.com/watches/type-8

About Ressence

Ressence was founded in 2010 with one goal in mind: improving the function of the mechanical watch in the 21st century context. The attention was primarily given on making the watch more legible and easier to use. Ressence created a unique dial with discs, then filled it with oil and replaced the crown by a lever to only name a few of their ground- breaking developments. By improving the functionality, Ressence ultimately improved our relation with the mechanical watch. Winners of the 2013 Horological Revelation Award at the prestigious Grand Prix d'Horlogerie, Ressence takes a distinctive approach to the craft of contemporary Fine Watchmaking, combining Swiss-made calibres with unmatched self-engineered innovation to reimagining how mechanical watches can function and interact with its user in the modern age.

