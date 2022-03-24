Tamino Minerals, Inc.: Tamino Minerals Presents Property Report and Acquisition Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Tamino Minerals, Inc., a mineral exploration and development company, ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:TINO), www.taminominerals.ca Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, announces that for compliance purposes the Company has disclosed that it has issued 497,085,278 of which 347,274,117 are restricted and 143,033,168 are deemed free trading according to the latest Shareholder Report that we received. An Annual Report will be soon be presented and uploaded into OTC Markets.

The company is planning to raise Capital. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund exploration, also to advance work of the company's Sonora projects and for working capital, focusing on finalizing our Audited Financial Statements in order to up list into a higher tier of reporting. Finders' fees consisting of cash and warrants may be payable on a portion of the private placement financing.

The company is completing an acquisition which will soon be reporting. Mr. Villagran-Garcia has stated that: "Tamino's top priority now becomes the commissioning of a high-quality NI 43-101 report. Its purpose is to disclose all pertinent information about Tamino's mining properties and rights in a manner that is accepted in the industry and by regulators. The report will also set forth a path to commercialization of these assets. Crucially, the NI 43-101 report will enable us to further explore utilizing modern exploration methods. One of our properties was a past gold producer, old workings are found in the property which increase the possibility to succeed as our ability to encounter solid underground evidence of precious metals increases."

Our objective is to locate a multimillion ounce of Gold deposit. The State of Sonora is known to host several of them. We believe that we have the necessary expertise within our team of Professionals to find a Multimillion Ounce Deposit.

With an eye on the future, will also continue gathering additional rights in other locations, as circumstances permit, by expanding our horizons to Central Sonora too. It is my goal to leverage decades-long experience in this industry and to harness emerging industry trends. We are only interested in a top quality, progressive operation, generating a positive impact for shareholders as well as in the local communities in which we will operate.

The Company has prepared a Two Page Fact Sheet with a Map showing its Properties and it has been uploaded into our website. To download our newly updated Fact Sheet you must visit our Website in www.taminominerals.ca within the following link:

https://bit.ly/3IJ43dC

In essence the company explains the importance of having nearby producing gold mines and the importance of our latest achievements. This Two Page Fact Sheet Circular also does emphasize on the fact that we have an Exploration Budget.

The company will soon report to its Shareholders an updated Report prepared by Management whereby "Unanimous Agreement" the plan is to trigger a Securities Fraud Probe against whomever results responsible within the Financial Industry, which could include Companies, Brokerage Firms, and individuals charged for a broad range of statutory and regulatory violations.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC. is exploring for Gold, Silver, Copper and Lithium, within a prolific gold producing State, Sonora. Our shift into the exploring Metals Important for Future Technologies MIFTs has helped us diversify successfully and adapt into this modern era in the Mining Industry.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

