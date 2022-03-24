2022 Food Safety Summit to Offer Five Pre-Event Courses Including Intentional Adulteration, Food Fraud, CP-FS, Environmental Sampling and HACCP

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / The 2022 Food Safety Summit, the premiere event for thousands of food safety professionals, has announced five pre-event courses to be offered on Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. The courses include HACCP Training, IA Conducting Vulnerability Assessments Course, Environmental Sampling for Retail Establishments, Food Fraud Prevention, and Certified Professional - Food Safety (CP-FS) review course. For details and registration information, visit https://www.food-safety.com/food-safety-summit/agendaday-1.

"We thank our partners NEHA, FSPCA, AFDO, the International HACCP Alliance, and the Food Fraud Prevention Think Tank for leading these courses to give our attendees access to the important training they need," said Scott Wolters, Chief Events Officer, BNP Media, producers of the event. "We are thrilled we are once again able to offer these courses live at the Food Safety Summit taking place May 10-12, and provide food safety professionals with timely education, cutting edge product sourcing and exciting networking events." The following are the pre-Summit courses being offered beginning on Monday, May 9th:

Certified Professional - Food Safety (CP-FS) Credential Review Course - This course was developed by industry experts from across the country to provide participants with a review of the knowledge and skills necessary to pass the CP-FS Credential Exam. It also provides a solid overview of food safety standards and practices. This course provides the knowledge and skills necessary to help ensure safe food in any retail environment - as a quality assurance or quality control manager, a facility manager, a food-safe chemical supplier, or as a regulatory inspector/investigator. This review course is presented by the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA).

Food Fraud Prevention Workshop and Certificate Course - Food fraud prevention is one of the most urgent and misunderstood food industry topics. This workshop begins with an overview of the food fraud problem before quickly shifting from "how to catch food fraud" to "how to prevent food fraud from occurring in the first place." Building upon that overview, the afternoon will shift to conducting the food fraud vulnerability assessment. This assessment is a requirement for the Food Safety Certifications such as BRC, FSSC22000, IFS, SQF and others. These standards are based on the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) benchmark. The workshop ends with a focus on the Food Fraud Prevention Strategy and full implementation of a management system. Certificate provided by the Food Fraud Prevention Think Tank.

HACCP Training - This 20-hour class given over 2.5 days covers information needed for writing a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Plan as required by USDA for FSIS-regulated meat, poultry, or egg products or for those producing foods under GFSI-format 3rd party audits requiring a HACCP certified individual to oversee their food safety plan. Participants will gain information for creating, implementing, and documenting a HACCP program. Certificate provided by the International HACCP Alliance.

IA Conducting Vulnerability Assessments (IA VA) Course will focus on the information and skills necessary to conduct a vulnerability assessment that considers the three fundamental elements outlined in the IA rule. The course included hands-on exercise sessions to provide immediate utilization of lecture materials as participants work through model Food Defense exercises. Group discussions in the course allow for exchange of "best practices" advice on successful implementation and maintenance of Food Defense Plans during everyday production. A written exam at the end of the course offers an evaluation of how well participants understand the material. Passing the end-of-class quiz is required for earning a certificate, presented by the Food Safety Preventative Controls Alliance (FSPCA).

The pre-Summit courses include breakfast, lunch and breaks, books/training material and certificate. Multi-Day course registration includes access to the Food Safety Summit education sessions, exhibit hall, and networking functions during non-course hours. To take advantage of early bird pricing, click here to register before Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The 2022 program will offer a wide range of topics impacting industry professionals including supply chain management, diversity and inclusion, virtual auditing, the inspection process, food insecurity, challenge studies, risk assessment, and much more. On Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 am-2:30 pm, there will be dedicated Exhibit Hall time for attendees to learn about new solutions, engage in small group discussions in the Community Hub, attend free presentations by food safety experts in the Solutions Stages and in the Tech Tent, enjoy lunch, and network

For more information on sponsorship or exhibiting opportunities, contact Kim Hansen at hansenk@bnpmedia.com or Adam Haas at haasa@bnpmedia.com. For more information and updates for the 2022 event, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com

