Pasadena, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - First Financial Consulting, a Pasadena-based financial consulting firm, recently announced the launch of its objective retirement planning and investment consulting services. One of the principals, Greg Welborn, personally created this program to take the time to learn about each client's unique situation and make recommendations that are 100% objective and specifically tailored for each client.

Thanks to its string of successful financial recommendations and excellent custom reviews, First Financial Consulting is delighted to announce its consulting services to everyone who is preparing for retirement. The firm has been lauded by many for its expertise in offering objective financial advice and recommending retirement plans that have successfully ensured a blissful and comfortable out-of-work experience among its clients.

With over 45 years worth of knowledge and experience under its belt, First Financial Consulting has helped several generations of working citizens plan and execute a seamless transition into retirement. Greg Welborn, one of the principals of First Financial Consulting, recalls how his father started the firm in 1975 to help business owners who had been successful with wealth creation in their hay days but had no concrete retirement plan to fall back on.

Since then, the company has grown into an industry leader, outshining the competition with its objective retirement planning and investment services, tailored to the unique needs of its clients.

"We help people successfully retire, the brilliance is where we do it as a consultant rather than a mutual fund or insurance salesperson. I've been involved for 30 years, we're a second-generation owned firm that's been helping people retire for the last 45 years," Greg Welborn said.

As a fiduciary firm and member of NAPFA, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors, First Financial Consulting is under legal and ethical bounds to act solely in its clients best interests.

"If you want to trust the recommendation of your investment advisor, you need to have absolute confidence that they're not selling some product for the sake of a commission. You're looking for advice and guidance, not a sales pitch," Greg Welborn added.

About First Financial Consulting

Touting accountability as its watchword, First Financial Consulting has assured all prospective clients that it greatly values transparency and as such subjects itself to regular performance reviews during which it is obligated to show how much progress their clients are making.

In addition, the consulting firm also features an online blog on its website through which it disburses general financial advice as well as a detailed analysis of relevant economic issues.

Anyone looking to retire at 50 or looking to begin planning for their retirement as early as possible can visit the company's website at firstfinancial.is for more information.

###

For more information, please contact:

First Financial Consulting

Greg Welborn

greg@firstfinancial.is

https://firstfinancial.is/

United States / 517 South Lake ave Pasadena, CA, 91101

626-844-4630 ext:21

Source: Greg Welborn

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117743