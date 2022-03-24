Tabula ICAV - Final Redemption Prices - Tabula Eur IG Perf Credit

TABULA ICAV



5 George's Dock

IFSC

Dublin 1

This circular (the "Circular") has not been reviewed by the Central Bank of Ireland (the "Central Bank") and it is possible that changes thereto may be necessary to meet the Central Bank's requirements. The Directors accept responsibility for the information contained in this Circular.



Dear Shareholder,

We refer to EUR Accumulation and EUR Distribution Shares of Tabula European IG Performance Credit UCITS ETF with ISIN number IE00BG0J8M66 & IE00BG0J8L59 (the "Shares").

Further to our Circular dated 22/02/2022 concerning the closure of these share classes on 14/03/2022, we write to inform you that the payment date will be 25/03/22, with a final Net Asset Value per share of €107.24072447 & €99.48766921.



Yours sincerely,





For and on behalf of

Tabula ICAV

