DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Lithotripsy Devices Market is Expected to Escalate at a CAGR of 4.32%, Assesses DelveInsight

As per DelveInsight Analysis, the Lithotripsy Devices market is anticipated to surge due to the increasing urolithiasis incidence, rising number of extracorporeal shock waves lithotripsy procedures, technological advancements in product development, increased risk of end-stage renal failure, rising awareness for the procedure, and the growing geriatric population.

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by DelveInsight " Lithotripsy Devices Market Insight " report, the global Lithotripsy Devices market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising number of patients suffering from urolithiasis, rising number of patients developing stones in different organs of the body, rising number of kidney cases, technological advancements pertaining to lithotripsy devices, growing geriatric population susceptible to urological disorders and the surge in adoption of lithotripsy devices. This report will provide an in-depth market understanding for Lithotripsy Devices, which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Lithotripsy Devices market.

Key Takeaways from the Lithotripsy Devices Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Lithotripsy Devices market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global Lithotripsy Devices market during the forecast period. The leading Lithotripsy Devices companies with their various Lithotripsy surgery products including Boston Scientific Corporation, Walz Elektronik GmbH, Lumenis, DirexGroup, Medispec Ltd., Richard Wolf GmbH, Technomed Medical Systems, ELMED USA Medical Systems, SODY Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., NOVAMEDTEK, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Allengers, Dornier MedTech GmbH, MTS Medical UG, Electro Medical Systems (EMS), Apex-MediTech, Siemens Medical Solutions USA , Inc., Olympus Corporation, Shockwave Medical Inc., EDAP TMS , and others are currently dominating the Lithotripsy Devices market.

, and others are currently dominating the Lithotripsy Devices market. As per DelveInsight estimates, the global Lithotripsy Devices market is expected to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2026.

by 2026. In March 2021 , Boston Scientific acquired Lumenis in a USD 1.07 billion deal. With this acquisition, Boston Scientific has strengthened its product portfolio for the Lithotripsy devices market. This will further add to the growth of the global Lithotripsy devices market.

, acquired in a deal. With this acquisition, Boston Scientific has strengthened its product portfolio for the Lithotripsy devices market. This will further add to the growth of the global Lithotripsy devices market. In March 2021 , Dornier MedTech GmbH became the world's first integrated urology company to be certified by the European Union's Medical Device Regulation (MDR) . Dornier achieved the certification for its Class IIb products: Dornier Delta III, one of the most powerful lithotripters that utilize Dornier's Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) technology ; and the Dornier UIMS , a state-of-the-art information management software providing enhanced imaging and efficiency to support clinicians in treating kidney stones.

, became the world's first integrated urology company to be certified by the . Dornier achieved the certification for its Class IIb products: Dornier Delta III, one of the most powerful lithotripters that utilize ; and the , a state-of-the-art information management software providing enhanced imaging and efficiency to support clinicians in treating kidney stones. On February 16, 2021 , FDA had approved the Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy for the treatment of severely calcified coronary artery plaques.

Lithotripsy Devices

Lithotripsy Devices are used in a Lithotripsy procedure that is a non-invasive surgery procedure that is used for the treatment of kidney stones that are large enough to pass through the urinary tract. Lithotripsy devices are generally used wherein shock waves or sharp ultrasonic energy waves are passed directly to the stones that can be located previously using fluoroscopy or ultrasound, which can further break the stones into the smaller pieces which pass via the urinary system. Lithotripsy allows persons with certain types of stones in the urinary system to avoid an invasive surgical procedure for stone removal.

Lithotripsy Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global Lithotripsy Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global Lithotripsy Devices market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is owing to the rising incidence of urinary tract disorders and diseases, surging adoption of lithotripsy among patients, growing prevalence of patients developing kidney stones, rising product launches contributing to the growth of the regional Lithotripsy Devices market growth. Moreover, the presence of key players in the region and supportive reimbursement programs further provide the immense growth opportunities for the Lithotripsy Devices market.

Lithotripsy Devices Market Dynamics

The Lithotripsy Devices Market has significantly increased owing to the rising prevalence of urolithiasis among the general population. Moreover, the growing burden of stones developing in different organs of the body leads to the growth in the demand for Lithotripsy procedures. In addition, the development of advanced technologies is evolving at a greater pace.

However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant decrease in emergency department visits. Moreover, there was a delay in outpatient clinic appointments which pushed the need towards virtual or telephone clinics. Due to a lack of in-hospital beds, anaesthesia or procedural slots, and healthcare professionals, these changes created a significant backlog in the treatment, thereby creating a negative impact on the Global Lithotripsy Devices market.

However, certain factors like blood loss during internal bleeding and the adverse effects of postoperative complications may restrict the growth of the Global Lithotripsy Devices market.

Scope of the Lithotripsy Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2018-2026

2018-2026 Market Segmentation By Type - Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Others

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Others Market Segmentation By Application - Kidney Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Ureteral Stones, Others

Kidney Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Ureteral Stones, Others Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

- , , , and Rest of World Key Lithotripsy Devices Companies - Boston Scientific Corporation, Walz Elektronik GmbH, Lumenis, DirexGroup, Medispec Ltd., Richard Wolf GmbH, Technomed Medical Systems, ELMED USA Medical Systems, SODY Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., NOVAMEDTEK, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Allengers, Dornier MedTech GmbH, MTS Medical UG, Electro Medical Systems (EMS), Apex-MediTech, Siemens Medical Solutions USA , Inc., Olympus Corporation, Shockwave Medical Inc., EDAP TMS among others

Boston Scientific Corporation, Walz Elektronik GmbH, Lumenis, DirexGroup, Medispec Ltd., Richard Wolf GmbH, Technomed Medical Systems, ELMED Medical Systems, SODY Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., NOVAMEDTEK, STORZ MEDICAL AG, Allengers, Dornier MedTech GmbH, MTS Medical UG, Electro Medical Systems (EMS), Apex-MediTech, Siemens Medical Solutions , Inc., Olympus Corporation, Shockwave Medical Inc., EDAP TMS among others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Lithotripsy Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 1.78 billion by 2026.

1 Lithotripsy Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Lithotripsy Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Lithotripsy Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Lithotripsy Devices Market 7 Lithotripsy Devices Market Layout 8 Lithotripsy Devices Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Lithotripsy Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach

