Donnerstag, 24.03.2022
PR Newswire
24.03.2022 | 16:34
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 24

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend

As per the dividend enhancement policy announced by the Company in August 2020, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 7.60p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2022.

The dividend represents 2% of the Company's NAV on the last business day of February 2022 and will be paid on 26 April 2022 to shareholders on the register on 8 April 2022. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 7 April 2022.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

24 March 2022

