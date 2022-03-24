Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:

www.MineralFunds.com/portfolio-holdings-update-march-2022

Funds included in this report are:

Domicile Fund Name Fund Fees Report

Funds Reporting Monthly



USA Fidelity Select Gold Summary Jan, 2022 USA Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund Summary Feb, 2022 USA VanEck International Investors Gold Fund Summary Feb, 2022 USA USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund Summary Dec, 2021









Funds Reporting Annually / Semi Annually



USA Gabelli Gold Fund Inc. Summary Dec, 2021 USA U.S. Global Investors Gold and Precious Metals Fund Summary Dec, 2021 USA GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Summary Dec, 2021 USA U.S. Global Investors World Precious Minerals Fund Summary Dec, 2021 USA Midas Fund Inc. Summary Dec, 2021







Canada Dynamic Precious Metals Fund Summary Dec, 2021 Canada Mackenzie Precious Metals Class Summary Dec, 2021 Canada CI Precious Metals Fund Summary Sep, 2021 Canada Dynamic Strategic Gold Class Summary Dec, 2021 Canada IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Class Summary Dec, 2021 Canada BMO Precious Metals Fund Summary Sep, 2021 Canada CI Gold Corporate Class Summary Sep, 2021







France Edmond de Rothschild Goldsphere Summary Sep, 2021







Malaysia RHB Gold and General Fund Summary Sep, 2021 Germany Earth Gold Fund UI Summary Dec, 2021 Singapore United Gold & General Fund Summary Dec, 2021 Switzerland Precious Capital Global Mining & Metals Fund Summary Dec, 2021 Liechtenstein AIPM Junior Mining & Exploration UCITS Fund Summary Dec, 2021

About MineralFunds.com

MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all international investment jurisdictions.

