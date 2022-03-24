Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:
Funds included in this report are:
|Domicile
|Fund Name
|Fund Fees
|Report
|Funds Reporting Monthly
|USA
|Fidelity Select Gold
|Summary
|Jan, 2022
|USA
|Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund
|Summary
|Feb, 2022
|USA
|VanEck International Investors Gold Fund
|Summary
|Feb, 2022
|USA
|USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|Funds Reporting Annually / Semi Annually
|USA
|Gabelli Gold Fund Inc.
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|USA
|U.S. Global Investors Gold and Precious Metals Fund
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|USA
|GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|USA
|U.S. Global Investors World Precious Minerals Fund
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|USA
|Midas Fund Inc.
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|Canada
|Dynamic Precious Metals Fund
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|Canada
|Mackenzie Precious Metals Class
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|Canada
|CI Precious Metals Fund
|Summary
|Sep, 2021
|Canada
|Dynamic Strategic Gold Class
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|Canada
|IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Class
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|Canada
|BMO Precious Metals Fund
|Summary
|Sep, 2021
|Canada
|CI Gold Corporate Class
|Summary
|Sep, 2021
|France
|Edmond de Rothschild Goldsphere
|Summary
|Sep, 2021
|Malaysia
|RHB Gold and General Fund
|Summary
|Sep, 2021
|Germany
|Earth Gold Fund UI
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|Singapore
|United Gold & General Fund
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|Switzerland
|Precious Capital Global Mining & Metals Fund
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
|Liechtenstein
|AIPM Junior Mining & Exploration UCITS Fund
|Summary
|Dec, 2021
About MineralFunds.com
MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all international investment jurisdictions.
