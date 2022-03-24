Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A28SU2 ISIN: XS2110768525 Ticker-Symbol:  
Berlin
24.03.22
08:46 Uhr
96,01 Euro
+0,01
+0,01 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STENA INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STENA INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,0197,0517:17
95,5097,4917:30
PR Newswire
24.03.2022 | 16:58
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stena RoRo assisting MARAD in purchase of two vessels for Ready Reserve Force (RRF)

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MARAD (United States Maritime Administration) has signed a contract for the purchase of two vessels. Crowley serves as vessel acquisition manager (responsible for contract implementation), and Stena RoRo is part of Crowley's project team on the shipping and logistics company's behalf for MARAD. Stena RoRo is participating as market experts and brokers, as well as providing support in contract drafting.

MARAD is purchasing two vessels from the American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group (ARC). The vessels will be part of the RRF fleet. More vessel purchases are expected to follow as the fleet is in need of rejuvenation.

Stena RoRo is part of the project team that Crowley created for the MARAD contract. Stena RoRo assists in the process of finding and selecting new vessels, serves as a broker and supports the parties in drawing up contracts in connection with the purchase of vessels.

Stena RoRo has extensive experience and knowledge of the global markets relevant to MARAD's very specific requirements.

"We are delighted to be assisting MARAD in strengthening the RRF fleet, and looking forward to participating in more vessel purchases within the framework of this collaborative arrangement," says Ambjörn Fröjd, Commercial Project Manager, Stena RoRo.

The vessels that MARAD has agreed to purchase from ARC are the M/V Freedom and the M/V Honor. The RRF is part of MARAD and already has some 40 vessels.

For more information, please contact
Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo AB
Tel: +46 31 855154; +46 704 85 51 54
Email: per.westling@stena.com

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new vessels and the conversion of existing vessels for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have been responsible for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy - the world's largest civilian hospital ship which was delivered in 2021. www.stenaroro.com

More information about:
Crowley's Government Solutions: Crowley Government Solutions
MSP: Maritime Security Program (MSP) | MARAD (dot.gov).
ARC Shipping : American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier (arcshipping.com)

Foto: M/V Honor, at lay-by berth in Norfolk

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/r/stena-roro-assisting-marad-in-purchase-of-two-vessels-for-ready-reserve-force--rrf-,c3532030

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9515/3532030/1553558.pdf

Stena RoRo assisting MARAD in purchase of two vessels for Ready Reserve Force (RRF)

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/mv-honor-at-lay-by-berth-in-norfolk,c3029137

MV Honor at lay-by berth in Norfolk

STENA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.