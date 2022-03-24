Tankfarm, the tech-enabled propane distribution platform, has announced the release of its new service, Tankfarm Voice. The service allows Tankfarm customers to use their Alexa, Siri or Google powered devices to check their propane price, how much propane is left in their tank, the details of their last delivery, or to contact a Tankfarm representative live if they need assistance.

"Tankfarm Voice is an important addition to our tech stack that will continue to improve on what is already the premier user experience in the propane industry," said Andrew Heaney, CEO and founder of Tankfarm. "We're laser-focused on empowering and delighting our users and we believe that commitment will help to make us one of the largest propane suppliers in the world."

Tankfarm is a Public Benefit Corporation that offsets 100% of its customers' propane usage with high quality carbon credits. Tankfarm Voice is an important part of that mission, as it will help consumers better understand how much propane they are using, when they're using it, and why.

"Awareness of our consumption, whether it's the calories we eat or the propane we use, is the first step in changing behavior," Heaney explained, "Tankfarm's tech stack provides our customers with critical information about the systems that power their homes, and in the process helps them use their fuel more efficiently and responsibly."

About Tankfarm

Tankfarm invests in proprietary software and sensors to meet modern propane consumers where they are. Tankfarm offers transparent and fair pricing, no fees, and 24/7/365 tank level monitoring and analysis. The Tankfarm supplier network spans 36 states and over 300 locations.

Tankfarm is a member of the National Propane Gas Association (NPGA), the Propane Gas Association of New England (PGANE), the Maine Energy Marketers Association, the New York Propane Gas Association (NYPGA), the New Jersey Propane Gas Association (NJPGA), the Pennsylvania Propane Gas Association (PAPGA), the Mid-Atlantic Propane Gas Association (MAPGA) the Virginia Propane Gas Association (VPGA), the Rocky Mountain Propane Association(RMPA), the Western Propane Gas Association (WPGA), the Pacific Propane Gas Association (PPGA), and the Texas Propane Gas Association (TPGA).

Tankfarm is headquartered in Millbrook, New York. For more information, visit: https://tankfarm.io.

