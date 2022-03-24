Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B733 ISIN: NO0010081235 Ticker-Symbol: D7G 
Tradegate
24.03.22
18:23 Uhr
1,620 Euro
-0,071
-4,20 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
NEL ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEL ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6161,62218:19
1,6161,62018:23
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2022 | 17:41
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in NEL due to subsequent offering (80/22)

The Board of NEL ASA (NEL) has decided on a subsequent offering of up to 10 000
000 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The
subscription price is NOK 15.30 per share. The Ex-date is today, March 24,
2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options,
regular forwards and futures in NEL (NEL). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053618
NEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.