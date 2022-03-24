NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in NEL due to subsequent offering (80/22)

The Board of NEL ASA (NEL) has decided on a subsequent offering of up to 10 000 000 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription price is NOK 15.30 per share. The Ex-date is today, March 24, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular forwards and futures in NEL (NEL). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053618