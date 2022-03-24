Anzeige
WKN: 895705 ISIN: SE0000242455 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2022
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to extra distribution in Swedbank AB

The following information is based on the press release from Swedbank AB (SWED
A, SE0000242455) published on February 2, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

SWED A will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 2.00 per share,
effective March 31, 2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1051595
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
