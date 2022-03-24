Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
PR Newswire
24.03.2022 | 18:10
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 24

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 17 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Total		% of Available
Voting Rights*		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 144,471,25999.995,9690.0144,477,22843.092,967
Resolution 244,374,70399.8087,7770.2044,462,48043.0817,715
Resolution 344,482,128100.007250.0044,482,85343.102,967
Resolution 442,580,61595.741,892,6414.2644,473,25643.0912,564
Resolution 544,153,32199.28319,9350.7244,473,25643.0912,564
Resolution 644,163,51899.32301,6970.6844,465,21543.0820,605
Resolution 744,173,49299.33299,8230.6744,473,31543.0912,505
Resolution 844,174,58099.33299,8230.6744,474,40343.0911,417
Resolution 944,165,95999.32301,9460.6844,467,90543.0911,358
Resolution 1041,778,50493.962,687,8096.0444,466,31343.0819,507
Resolution 1144,456,32599.9618,3960.0444,474,72143.0911,099
Resolution 1244,296,28999.65154,8740.3544,451,16343.0734,657
Resolution 1344,413,26499.8758,4450.1344,471,70943.0914,111
Resolution 1444,393,56199.8279,2140.1844,472,77543.0913,045
Resolution 1543,672,05698.21795,6251.7944,467,68143.0818,139
Resolution 1640,767,89291.683,701,2988.3244,469,19043.0916,630
Resolution 1744,459,02099.9522,1570.0544,481,17743.104,643

*Available Voting Rights equals 103,209,864

24 March 2022

