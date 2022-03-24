BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 17 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Total % of Available

Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 44,471,259 99.99 5,969 0.01 44,477,228 43.09 2,967 Resolution 2 44,374,703 99.80 87,777 0.20 44,462,480 43.08 17,715 Resolution 3 44,482,128 100.00 725 0.00 44,482,853 43.10 2,967 Resolution 4 42,580,615 95.74 1,892,641 4.26 44,473,256 43.09 12,564 Resolution 5 44,153,321 99.28 319,935 0.72 44,473,256 43.09 12,564 Resolution 6 44,163,518 99.32 301,697 0.68 44,465,215 43.08 20,605 Resolution 7 44,173,492 99.33 299,823 0.67 44,473,315 43.09 12,505 Resolution 8 44,174,580 99.33 299,823 0.67 44,474,403 43.09 11,417 Resolution 9 44,165,959 99.32 301,946 0.68 44,467,905 43.09 11,358 Resolution 10 41,778,504 93.96 2,687,809 6.04 44,466,313 43.08 19,507 Resolution 11 44,456,325 99.96 18,396 0.04 44,474,721 43.09 11,099 Resolution 12 44,296,289 99.65 154,874 0.35 44,451,163 43.07 34,657 Resolution 13 44,413,264 99.87 58,445 0.13 44,471,709 43.09 14,111 Resolution 14 44,393,561 99.82 79,214 0.18 44,472,775 43.09 13,045 Resolution 15 43,672,056 98.21 795,625 1.79 44,467,681 43.08 18,139 Resolution 16 40,767,892 91.68 3,701,298 8.32 44,469,190 43.09 16,630 Resolution 17 44,459,020 99.95 22,157 0.05 44,481,177 43.10 4,643

*Available Voting Rights equals 103,209,864

24 March 2022