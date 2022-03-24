Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 24, 2022 - The Kudelski Group has published its 2021 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link: https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications *** Annonce événementielle au sens de l'article. 53 RC Publication du Rapport Annuel 2021 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 24 mars 2022 - Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2021 sur son site web. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant : https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com. Media contacts Cédric Alber Corporate Communications Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 647 61 71 cedric.alber@nagra.com

