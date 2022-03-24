Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
WKN: A0B733 ISIN: NO0010081235 
24.03.22
19:50 Uhr
1,621 Euro
-0,070
-4,14 %
GlobeNewswire
24.03.2022 | 18:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in NEL (81/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in NEL ASA (NEL) due to a subsequent offering. For details
regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 80/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also
received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053645
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
