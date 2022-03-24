Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Signs Two Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics

Continued growth in US RPM as partner Maxwell Telecare signs two additional clinics in Illinois

These RPM contracts bring the total Maxwell Telecare clinics in 2022 to five

Addition of these two contracts brings this quarter's total number of contracts to twelve

Reimbursed RPM programs have the potential to impact 33% of American adults1

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX, a leading Virtual Care platform in North America, and partner Maxwell Telecare announce two additional new contracts with US based Primary Care practices in Illinois. Under the company's Patient First program, the clinics will deploy Connected Health to control exacerbations, improve quality of life, and avoid hospital admissions, and ER visits. The participating Maxwell clinics will prescribe the kits under US codes for reimbursed Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management, paid for by public and private health insurance. This announcement contributes to a record-setting quarter for Cloud DX bringing the total signed contracts this quarter to 12.

Rajani Nair, Deployment Manager at Cloud DX, states "Maxwell Telecare understands the value of RPM and how it improves not only a clinic's return on investment but more importantly improves patient care and patient outcomes. As deployments across their network scale, the Maxwell team seamlessly integrates our Connected Health kit as part of their patient offerings, reimbursable in the US for RPM or Chronic Care Management. Given their ease of integration, this partnership has transitioned from establishment to scaling. We look forward to continuing to work with them"

About Cloud DX ?

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.?

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

