Regulatory News:

Following the 17 May 2021 announcement of the proposed merger between the TF1 and M6 groups (Paris:MMT), the France Télévisions group expressed its wish, if the merger is completed, to divest its equity interest in Salto (the subscription video on demand service launched in October 2020 and owned in equal shares by France Télévisions, TF1 and M6).

Under the terms of an agreement signed today, the TF1 and M6 groups have undertaken that if the merger is completed, they would buy out the 33.33% equity interest held by France Télévisions at a definitive value of €45 million. The new group would then own 100% of Salto, enabling it to develop a streaming project.

Because the agreement is conditional on completion of the merger between the M6 and TF1 groups, Salto will remain under the joint control of its three shareholders throughout 2022 to facilitate the ongoing development of the platform, in line with undertakings made in connection with French Competition Authority decision no. 19-DCC-157.

Neuilly sur Seine, 24 March 2022

About the TF1 group

The TF1 group is a major player in the production, publication and distribution of content. Our ambition is to use our content to positively inspire society. Our operations comprise:

Broadcast ,with 5 free-to-air channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films, LCI), 4 theme channels (Ushuaia TV, Histoire TV, TV Breizh, Série Club), 3 on-demand content platforms (MYTF1, TFOU MAX and Salto), and the TF1 PUB advertising airtime sales house.

Digital, via our web natives activities and high-powered digital communities including Aufeminin, Marmiton, Doctissimo and My Little Paris.

Music, via music production/publishing and live shows.

Production, via Newen home to more than 40 labels in France and around the world.

The TF1 group has operations in 20 countries and nearly 3,700 employees.

In 2021, the Group generated revenue of €2,427.1m (Euronext Paris, compartment A: ISIN FR0000054900).

For more information go to: groupe-tf1.fr

About France Télévisions

France Télévisions is the no.1 French broadcaster in terms of audiences (29.1% share of individuals aged 4+ in 2021), and is home to:

1 video platform (france.tv), and a full range of special-interest online offerings (news, kids, sport, culture, education, overseas).

4 national TV channels: France 2, France 3, France 4/Culturebox, France 5.

1 global rolling news media brand available on all devices (France info).

2 networks: 24 regional TV channels in Metropolitan France (France 3), and 9 global tv/radio/web media outlets in overseas territories (no.1).

France Télévisions is a dominant player in French broadcasting: 4 out of 5 French people watch France Télévisions every week, across all screens.

Click here for France Télévisions in pictures| For more information go to: francetelevisions.fr

About the M6 group

Founded in 1987 on the basis the M6 TV channel, the M6 group is a multimedia group offering a wide range of programmes, products and services: TV (13 channels, including M6, France's second largest private channel) radio (3 stations, including RTL, France's leading private radio station) alongside production, digital, e-commerce, cinema, music, shows, etc. Building on strong brands and content, M6 group has gradually expanded its activities through targeted diversifications and innovative offerings, such as 6play, a digital platform launched in 2013 (more than 28 million active users) and Salto, launched in 2020. Its objective: to extend the complementary of its brands in order to meet the expectations of its various audiences in their new consumption patterns.

For more information go to: groupem6.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005884/en/

Contacts:

TF1 GROUPE

VP COMMUNICATION BRANDS Maylis CARCABAL mcarcabal@tf1.fr +33 (0)6 6 59 87 05

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION Coline PECHERE cpechere@tf1.fr +33 (0)6 26 07 68 52

INVESTOR RELATIONS comfi@tf1.fr

@GroupeTF1

FRANCE TELEVISIONS GROUP

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION Muriel ATTAL muriel.attal@francetv.fr +33(6) 6 14 61 07 32

@FranceTele

M6 GROUP

VP COMMUNICATION Benjamin BOIRON benjamin.boiron@m6.fr +33 (0)1 41 92 24 02

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION Paul MENNESSON paul.mennesson@m6.fr +33 (0)6 79 07 60 45

INVESTOR RELATIONS Guillaume COUTURIE guillaume.couturie@m6.fr +33 (0)1 41 92 28 03

@M6Groupe