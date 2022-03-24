Dubai, United Emirates States--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - Elite Token is ready to revolutionise the world of mobile phones through the use of blockchain, thanks to a large network of celebrities and influencers who have embraced such a potential reality, at $Elite's recent event. They are all part of our exclusive, social community and they are able to create NFTs contents that can be purchased.

Most of the celebrities had been presented in the exclusive $Elite's Crypto Whales Meeting on the evening of March 4th, 2022, that took place in Dubai, the eye of the hurricane for the development of cryptocurrencies and related projects, at the luxurious location of the Burj Al Arab.

Mario Colabufo and Gianluca Vacchi, two entrepreneuers, are respectively the Founder of $Elite and CEO of Elimobile, an Italian Telco that aims to revolutionize the world of mobile telephony through the implementation of blockchain technology in its services, and the Co-Founders of the project.

During the show, the special guests provided to the participants an overview of the vision and the mission of the company. $Elite's aim is in fact to build a new ecosystem based on the merging of three of the greatest innovations of the twenty-first century: mobile telephony, social media and blockchain. The creation of all of this is possible thanks to the centrality of the $ELITE token - a token erc20 based on Polygon blockchain minted with a maximum supply of 4.4 billion tokens which can be traded on centralized and decentralized exchanges.

$ELITE in fact represents the main element around which the ecosystem is built. It is the only purchase currency within the $Elite's NFT marketplace for the purchase of exclusive contents, such as masterclasses meet-and-greets, limited edition merchandising, video collections, previews and backstages, generated by the most influential personalities of the moment, but also for the purchase of goods and services within Elimobile, and the various third-party projects in collaboration with the company.

After the presentation of the project there had been an explanation and a quick simulation of Runiverse, one of the third-party projects in collaboration with $Elite. Runiverse is a highly innovative cross-metaverse platform created to innovate the field of dapps mostly dedicated to the online gaming. Runiverse can therefore be defined as a more interactive alternative to the classic play2earn.

For the guests of the event, among which some of the most important entrepreneurs and investors worldwide, it had been possible to make one-to-one meetings with the two founders. These meetings had been organized in order to provide more information about $Elite's roadmap and about the organization chart, to get into detail on the project and to make possible partnerships and collaborations that will further expand the range of utilities of the $ELITE token.

Doing a quick recap, the idea of the creation of the token was born in the beginning of 2021, but carried out only in the last quarter of the year after the creation of the Elite DAO, which represented a very important tool for the decentralized management of the organization. The next step had been the achievement of an agreement with Elimobile, one of the most important projects related to the Token. $ELITE token is now available on Quickswap, UniSwap and PancakeSwap and trackable on Coinmarketcap, Coingecko and Polygonscan.

$ELITE Token began public sale on the 20th of March.

