At its meeting of 24 March 2022 under Marie Cheval, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, the Board of Directors of Carmila (Paris:CARM) resolved to convene the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on:

Thursday, 12 May 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

at Onepoint, 29 rue des Sablons, 75116 Paris

The notice of meeting will be published in the French legal gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires), together with the proposed agenda and resolutions, and will also be made available on the Company's website.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of Carmila SA has decided to submit for the approval of the Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2022, a dividend of €1 per share in respect of 2021, to be paid entirely in cash.

The ex-dividend date will be 23 May 2022 and the dividend will be paid on 25 May 2022.

Governance

On the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors is deciding to seek authorisation from the Annual General Meeting to re-appoint Maria Garrido as Director for a term of four years, i.e., until the Annual General Meeting called in 2026 to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025.

Say on climate

Following the announcements at Carmila's Capital Markets Day on 7 December 2021, the Board has decided to present a resolution to hold an advisory vote among shareholders on the Company's ambition and objectives in the fight against climate change. Through this advisory vote, the Board of Directors hopes to give shareholders the opportunity to express their opinion on Carmila's strategy for achieving net-zero carbon emissions (Scopes 1 2) by 2030.

INVESTOR AGENDA

21 April 2022 (after trading): First-quarter 2022 Financial Information

12 May 2022: Annual General Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.21 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Important notice

