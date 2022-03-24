Poko Innovations Inc: Poko Group (UK) Ltd. Enters Distribution Deal With JM Wholesale Of Leicester, UK

Second Large Distribution Deal Signed As Poko Ships Orders throughout the British Isles and Europe

Company Is Currently in Discussions with a Third UK Distributor

Poko Group Expects to Reach An Additional 1,500+ Retailers in 2022

LONDON, ENGLAND and BELFAST, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / (Poko:CSE) - Poko Innovations, Inc., an award-winning UK-based collection of CBD-focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem, is pleased to announce its fully-owned subsidiary, Poko Group UK Ltd., has agreed a distribution arrangement with JM Wholesale of Leicester, UK, and will start onboarding its products beginning this week.

One of the UK's largest wholesalers for vaping, CBD and smoking products, JM Wholesale holds the largest range of CBD products in the world - its network comprises more than 1,500 retail shops. The company was founded in 2017, after its principals realized there was a huge gap in the market for high-quality, affordable vaping and CBD products. The last two years have been particularly busy for JM Wholesale after they launched their international website, JM Distro , in November 2018 to cater to businesses worldwide. In 2019, JM Wholesale was recognized as the and Best CBD Wholesaler and Best Drop Shipping Service.

"We only stock products that have been fully tested and that comply with all current guidelines. We provide major retailers, pharmacies and the healthcare industry with all of their CBD requirements and are incredibly strict about the products we stock at JM Wholesale. The Novel Foods UK license application of Poko Group under RP296, which is in the final stages, was a major reason we are able to onboard them".

JM Wholesale

Poko Group will fulfill JM's initial order of Poko Skincare and Canndid products the week ending 27 March 2022: this order will comprise 20 units of each of Poko's skin care units, as well as 20 units of each of its 8 Canndid Pouch flavors and 20 of its Canndid trio Gift Sets. This initial order will be followed by Poko's new and improved Canndid Gummies, which will be shipped in 20 packs of 250mg, and Poko's new and improved Soft Gel Capsules, available in 750mg and 1250mg CBD packs.

"Our relationship with JM Wholesale, one of the world's largest distributors of high-quality CBD products, is core to our goal of getting Poko into at least 1500 retailers in the British Isles and Europe in 2022," said David Hughes, CEO of Poko Group. "We've already started working closely with the JM Wholesale team to share marketing assets and aid them in promoting Poko in every way possible to ensure a successful listing with them, and I look forward to seeing this partnership grow."

"Our vision is to see Poko in thousands of brick-and-mortar stores and on hundreds of ecommerce sites, both in the British Isles and Europe and, eventually, worldwide," added Mr. Hughes," and JM Wholesale and Blazed are the start of this reality - we are working closely with them to heavily promote Poko products across their extensive networks."

JM Wholesale has taken a share option with Poko as part of an incentive offering to align the interests of both companies; from April 2022 Poko products will be onboarded fully and will be promoted through joint initiatives across JM's platform and channels.

Growing Poko's Distribution Network

The JM Wholesale agreement follows a listing with Blazed Wholesale earlier this year - the listing went live this month (March 2022). Blazed Wholesale is a UK corporation and markets to a wide range of independent retailers, franchises and the booming online CBD retail industry, with direct distribution to ecommerce sites worldwide.

Poko Group has already seen interest in its Canndid range from the Blazed network, with an initial order of 200 units of teas and coffees already sold out and a priority order placed to restock supply. Poko continues to work on a mass marketing campaign with Blazed across the Blazed network.

Third UK Distributor

Poko Group is in the final stages of paperwork with a third large distribution group in the UK; the marketing and onboarding process should be completed over the coming weeks. This distribution network is of particular interest to Poko as it distributes to some of the larger pharmacy chains across the UK.

EU Interest

Poko continues to see a steady increase in interest in Ireland in its skincare line, with several of the larger distribution networks seeking to add these products to their offering. There has also been interest in Canndid in Europe, with the first French order delivered the week ended 27 March 2022 and Canndid CBD pouches soon available in Slovakia - Poko has received an initial order and is in negotiations with the distributor, which is based in Slovakia, regarding exclusivity. The distributor will pay for the promotion of the CBD pouches from its own marketing budget.

E-Commerce Updates

Poko has launched its pokobeauty.com website to allow the company to advertise its skincare range on social media platforms from which it had previously been restricted. The company has also launched its Rob Kearney and Jess Redden social media campaign, which will be monitored closely over the coming weeks, ahead of the launch of Poko's Daily SPF50 Moisturizer, with Rob Kearney, in April.

"Poko is continuing to put marketing and the visibility of our brands at the forefront of our endeavors, having just launched our new POS items in all of our existing stockist locations with our Rob Kearney and Jess Redden collaboration," said Justine O'Hanlon, COO of Poko Group. "Since this campaign has gone live we have successfully entered discussions with a number of new stockists and distribution partners, and we can't wait to see what comes of these discussions. We have already invested large amounts of time in our marketing packs and support -for our distributors so we can provide them with ready-to go assets on demand, making it easier for them to push our brand ahead of our competitors."

The Poko Story

Since the closing of its private placement , Poko Innovations, Inc. has planned and implemented its marketing strategies and has expanded its distribution channels to scale its business assets in 2022. Poko is an award-winning international UK-based integrated company with a robust portfolio of CBD brands, a financial services platform, LumiPay, a range of consumer brands and a roster of marketing and media sites. Poko Group comprises four independent units that work together to leverage their individual strengths:

Consumer Brands

Poko is the group's flagship award winning skincare brand, www.pokocbd.co.uk

Canndid brings fun, affordable and easy to use CBD products to the markets www.canndid.co.uk

Lumipay is an easily integrated payment platform gateway service www.lumi-pay.com

The Extract is a B2B news and media sites www.theextract.co.uk

Candid Magazine, a B2C culture magazine www.candidmagazine.com

Cannmed Products brings together several vetted, compliant CBD manufacturing companies www.cannmedproducts.com

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem. An award-winning company, Poko has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko is exporting its signature products to the EU and plans to expand the sale of its products to the USA and worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

