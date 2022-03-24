Anzeige
WKN: 924454 ISIN: US8321561032  
NASDAQ
24.03.22
21:00 Uhr
21,560 US-Dollar
-0,540
-2,44 %
ACCESSWIRE
24.03.2022
Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Results

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) (the "Company") today announced it intends to release the results of its operations for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

About Smith-Midland
Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation and utilities industries. Management and the board own approximately 17.5 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

CONTACT:
Media Inquiries:
AJ Krick, CFO
540-439-3266
investors@smithmidland.com

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or Deidra Roy
Three Part Advisors, LLC
214-872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694598/Smith-Midland-Announces-Release-Date-for-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2021-Earnings-Results

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
