Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (TIGO) files standard form for notification of major holdings

Millicom(TIGO)files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg,March 24, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
- ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attach (https://www.millicom.com/media/4983/2022-03-24-swedbank-flagging-funds-up-to-504-annex-a.pdf)ment) (https://www.millicom.com/media/4983/2022-03-24-swedbank-flagging-funds-up-to-504-annex-a.pdf)
For further information, please contact
| Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)
| Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)
About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.
