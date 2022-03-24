Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRQY ISIN: US2936021086 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
24.03.22
21:00 Uhr
1,190 US-Dollar
+0,010
+0,85 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
24.03.2022 | 22:20
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Biosciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Timing of Corporate Update Call

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC)(OTC PINK:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety and performance with a focus on reducing abuse and overdose while providing relief for those with severe pain, today announced plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after close of market on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Corporate Update Conference Call

Management will host a corporate update conference call on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The call will conclude with Q&A from participants.

Date:Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m. Eastern time
Dial-in:1-877-407-0792
International Dial-in:1-201-689-8263
Conference Code:13727989
Webcast:ENSC Corporate Update Conference Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through May 6, 2022 on Ensysce's Investor Relations website at ir.ensysce.com.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, based in San Diego, CA is a clinical-stage biotech company using its two novel proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platforms, the Company is developing next-generation, tamper-proof opioids that prevent both drug abuse and overdoses. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse, reducing the human and economic costs. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio encompassing a wide array of prescription drugs. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:
Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:
Shannon Devine
MZ North America
Main: 203-741-8811
ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694601/Ensysce-Biosciences-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2021-Earnings-Release-Date-and-Timing-of-Corporate-Update-Call

ENSYSCE BIOSCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.