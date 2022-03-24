Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company" or "American Creek") - announces that the Company completed its most recent shares for services agreement with AGORACOM entered into on July 27, 2020. Under the agreement, AGORACOM provided advertising and social media services to American Creek until July 30, 2021. In consideration for its services over the period of the agreement, the Company issued AGORACOM an aggregate of 189,544 shares at deemed prices between $0.185 and $0.31 per share representing the total value of the agreement of $45,000 + GST. The number of shares issuable and the share price was determined at the market price of the Company's common shares at the time the quarterly payments were due, in compliance with the policies of the TSXV.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Company has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Company also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

