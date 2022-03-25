Bucharest, Romania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - Muunel, a brand that has been making blue light and vision lenses for 40 years to protect the eyes, is now entering the Romanian market, building from their success in Copenhagen and the USA. They will continue providing the best service to their customers in a completely new style and with a variety of new blue light glasses.





A couple wearing Muunel glasses.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8694/118057_756141f3345098a5_001full.jpg

Muunel brand continues its success from Denmark to Romania

The company, which has been getting ready for a long time for the shops to open, has completed its preparations and has realized the first step of its new investment. With its new shops in Romania located in the center of Eastern Europe, Muunel aims to increase its export volume in the region.

In Romania, a country with the highest digital growth potential in Europe, the time people spend with technological products is increasing every year.

Being a member of the European Union since 2007, while the welfare level of the society in Romania increases, its purchasing power also increases at the same rate. This creates a great opportunity for Muunel to strengthen its position in the Romanian market. In this country, which has started to occupy an important place in the digital world, Muunel products are likely to reach potential buyers.

The company intends to carry the success it has achieved in Northern Europe and America to all of Central and Eastern Europe after Romania since the beginning of its establishment. Products produced from bio-based materials with modern and environmentally friendly philosophy, while adding a different elegance to a person, continue to make positive contributions to the sector's development.

For more information please visit the website or contact directly :

Oester brogade 226 st 1 Suite #8 Copenhagen, 2100 Denmark

Mihai Bravu 223, sector 3, 030301 Bucuresti, Romania

Eye Style, Bulevardul General Vasile Milea 4, Bucuresti 061344, Romania

Email: info@muunel.ro

Website: www.muunel.ro

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118057