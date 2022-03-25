Transparency Market Research: Aluminum Potassium Sulfate Market to Surpass US$ 70 Mn by 2030, TMR Study

High demand in pharmaceutical industry to propel revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to antimicrobial activity of aluminum potassium sulfate

Asia Pacific to contribute sizable opportunities to global aluminum potassium sulfate market; growing use in cosmetic applications to drive sales

ALBANY, N.Y., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Widespread use of aluminum potassium sulfate as a flocculant or coagulant in the purification of drinking water and wastewater treatment are generating massive revenue potential, finds an in-depth TMR study on the aluminum potassium sulfate market. Growing demand for alum in range of cosmetic applications is a key driver for lucrative opportunities. The global valuation of the aluminum potassium sulfate market to surpass US$ 70 Mn by 2030.

Widespread use of aluminum potassium sulfate as a safe food additive has underpinned the vast commercialization avenue. The GMP Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) by the U.S. FDA has considered it as generally recognized as safe (GRAS), spurring its use in food processing over the years. Other prominent agencies have also accepted the use of the compound as a food additive. A case in point is EC Commission Regulation, thereby promoting its utilization. Extensive use of food-grade product in pickling, baked goods, and cheese are spurring the sales revenues in the aluminum potassium sulfate.

Chemical companies in the aluminum potassium sulfate market have gained from the application of aluminum adjuvant formulations in traditional vaccine approaches. They have also proved to be promising for COVID-19 vaccines.

Key Findings of Aluminum Potassium Sulfate Market Study

Wide Application in Water Purification and Wastewater Treatment: Over the years, the utilization of alum for removal of phosphorus for algae control in water bodies such as lakes and ponds has been propelling the revenue prospects of the aluminum potassium sulfate market. Additionally, the applicability of aluminum potassium sulfate along with other flocculants for the removal of COD (chemical oxygen demand) and BOD (biochemical oxygen demand) in wastewater.

Substantial Use in Pharmaceutical Applications to Generate Massive Revenues During Forecast Period: Alum has gained popularity in pharmaceutical compounding for various indications, thereby bolstering the revenue growth for players in the aluminum potassium sulfate market. Pharmacies in recent years have increasingly using of aluminum potassium sulfate for sterile drug preparations, wherein antimicrobial properties of alum are used. Aluminum potassium sulfate are also being used in intravenous medications. The growing production of manufacturing pharmaceutical ingredients is expected to open up new avenues, assert the analysts of the market study on aluminum potassium sulfate. Growing spate of R&D in harnessing the sterilization properties of alum formulations have opened new frontiers. A case in point is alum-based sanitizer, which has attracted attention on end users as an inexpensive option for alcohol-based sanitizers. Such ongoing studies will enrich the aluminum potassium sulfate prospects.

Aluminum potassium sulfate has proved to be promising for oral microbiota. The focus on improving oral health has spurred the adoption of alum as an inexpensive product. Thus, use of alum in periodontology is expected to unlock new market prospect.

Aluminum Potassium Sulfate Market: Key Drivers

The pressing need for equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water around the world is steering the demand for safely managed drinking water services. These service providers make widespread use of aluminum potassium sulfate.

Extensive R&D on utilizing bactericidal activity of potash alum has bolstered the application areas of products in the aluminum potassium sulfate market.

Aluminum Potassium Sulfate Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a sizable share of the aluminum potassium sulfate market and is anticipated to retain its lead through the forecast period. More than 60% share comes from China alone.

Opportunities in India are estimated to rise rapidly during the forecast period. End-use industries benefit from the antimicrobial properties of alum in various formulations of the products, notably for cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications.

Aluminum Potassium Sulfate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the aluminum potassium sulfate market are Powder Pack Chem, Anmol Chemicals, Central Drug House, Vishnupriya Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Baslini S.p.A., and Imperial Chem Incorporation.

Global Aluminum Potassium Sulfate Market: Segmentation

Aluminum Potassium Sulfate Market, by Form

Powder

Crystal

Aluminum Potassium Sulfate Market, by Application

Water Purification

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Textile

Paper

Agriculture

Others (including Poultry Litters)

Aluminum Potassium Sulfate Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

