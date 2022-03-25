Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXZ6 ISIN: CNE100002QY7 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZO 
Tradegate
24.03.22
11:47 Uhr
3,147 Euro
-0,016
-0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1483,19924.03.
3,1183,20724.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ZHONGAN INSURANCE
ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD3,147-0,51 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.