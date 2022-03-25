The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali: THE ONLY LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL IN INDONESIA IS GETTING A NEW LOOK

DENPASAR, Indonesia, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali is experiencing a transformational journey after 30 years of distinctive service. Enhancements are made to its 287 rooms, suites and villas, restaurants, and other facilities. On 2 May 2022, the resort will be ready to welcome guests for their next family holiday to the newly transformed property, which gracefully blends past, present, and future to create a destination that is timeless and authentic.

"These are exciting times and we look forward to showcasing the new look of The Laguna to our distinguished Explorers and experienced Collectors," shared Lucia Liu, General Manager. The new resort lobby is a majestic space celebrating the past and future of The Laguna experience. Restoration and homage to local craftsmanship are represented in the key elements of the lobby design.

The new design of the rooms is inspired by the collective stories and traditions of Bali, nautical elements influenced by the resort's seven lagoons and the travel-based DNA of the Luxury Collection brand.

BALINESE - 'Saput poleng', the woven black-and-white checkered textile draped over statues and worn by people in ceremonies within Bali , is evident from the color tone and materials in the room.

- 'Saput poleng', the woven black-and-white checkered textile draped over statues and worn by people in ceremonies within , is evident from the color tone and materials in the room. NAUTICAL - The story of the lagoons and the nautical experiences around it are celebrated in the room design, evident in the bespoke selection of lamps and shiplap walls.

- The story of the lagoons and the nautical experiences around it are celebrated in the room design, evident in the bespoke selection of lamps and shiplap walls. TRAVEL - Design details, such as the leather detailing of a suitcase next to the bed, pay homage to travel and discovery.

Additional upgrades include the renewal of the resort's meetings and event space, along with the debut of new restaurant and bar concept.

Cascade Bar - A theatrical and mystical cocktail bar inspired by oceanic spice trade. Surrounded by a lively green atmosphere, it serves fresh spice-infused spirits and cocktails crafted with a large diversity of spices and herbs.

- A theatrical and mystical cocktail bar inspired by oceanic spice trade. Surrounded by a lively green atmosphere, it serves fresh spice-infused spirits and cocktails crafted with a large diversity of spices and herbs. Banyubiru Restaurant - Inspired by Bali's fishing villages, the design showcases elements of the surroundings, with the blue and white theme representing the sea, as well as design inspired by the unique traditional 'warung' stalls in the villages, giving character to a unique and authentic Balinese food culinary experience.

To be among the first to reserve at the newly transformed resort, or for more information, please email laguna.reservation@luxurycollection.com, call +62 361 771 327 or visit thelagunabali.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773674/The_Laguna_Bali.jpg