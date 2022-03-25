MMJ BioPharma Labs Moves Forward with University Of Connecticut Creating Marijuana Research Center of Excellence

MMJ BioPharma Labs to manufacture, transport, import, and export cannabis domestically and internationally to DEA registrants.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / MMJ BioPharma Labs has been issued a DEA Analytical Lab Registration for schedule 1-4 drugs with the primary focus on cannabis research and development. With this DEA approval MMJ Biopharma Labs becomes one of the only federally legal labs dedicated to cannabis extraction, research, and development. MMJ will be collaborating with the University of Connecticut.

MMJ BioPharma Labs understanding the need to analyze the plant genetics, chemistry, and potential impurities of extracts was the focus of a recent TV interview with the company President Duane Boise explaining the UConn collaboration.

This DEA approval allows MMJ BioPharma Labs has the ability to manufacture, transport, import, and export cannabis domestically and internationally to DEA registrants and companies registered in their respective international jurisdictions. This means that MMJ Biopharma Labs can procure cannabis products for research and development. MMJ BioPharma Labs is authorized to conduct business activities with other DEA Schedule 1 registered researchers for chemical analysis, instructional activities, with cannabis. Additionally, MMJ BioPharma Labs may export such substances to persons in other countries performing chemical analysis or enforcing laws related to controlled substances or drugs in those countries.

MMJ BioPharma Labs had to adhere to very strict DEA inspections and agreed upon guidelines for approval. MMJ BioPharma Labs will be assisting MMJ International Holdings in the research and development of its proprietary gel cap medicine, for the eventual FDA approval of its medicines MMJ 001 and MMJ 002 to treat Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's Disease. Clinical trials will begin soon. MMJ BioPharma Labs is continuing to shape the future of the pharmaceutical marijuana industry by working with all protective government agencies in order to place public health and safety first.

MMJ BioPharma Labs is continuing to shape the future of the pharmaceutical marijuana industry by working with all protective government agencies, universities, and researchers in order to place science and public health safety first.

