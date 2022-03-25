Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKSD ISIN: NO0010851603 Ticker-Symbol: 7UM 
Stuttgart
24.03.22
15:53 Uhr
8,340 Euro
-0,260
-3,02 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ULTIMOVACS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ULTIMOVACS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,59008:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2022 | 07:53
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ultimovacs ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 21 April 2022

Oslo, 25 March 2022, the Board of Directors hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting of Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") in the meeting room 'Jónas Einarsson auditorium' in Ullernchausséen 64, 0379 Oslo, at 09:00 CET on 21 April 2022.

All documents regarding the Annual General Meeting are available at the Company's website: www.ultimovacs.com

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.comor contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO

Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 908 92507

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication

Email: anne.worsoe@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 90686815

Attachments

  • Notice of General Meeting 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2c38eefb-4161-41fd-86c6-e7c46e12231f)
  • Appendix 1 - Registration and proxy form to the Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0d621d7a-736d-47cf-9dfa-d911aee3ab21)
  • Appendix 2 - Financial Statements 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a98a4310-f3f1-488f-9114-8f4e4dfc8450)
  • Appendix 3 - Remuneration Guidelines (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8b1a8aec-5382-4f97-bca9-71283d70a017)
  • Appendix 4 - Remuneration Report 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e00a9d40-f84b-4ab8-8ae7-d1b62e6b6ccf)
  • Appendix 5 - Recommendations by the Nomination Committee (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ee5f500e-5827-4b09-9d38-a193baef9328)
  • Appendix 6 - Updated instructions for the Nomination Committee (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f67bdbe-f656-45db-b157-1d450b69a073)

ULTIMOVACS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.