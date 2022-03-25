Sievi Capital Oyj: Sievi Capital agrees on a new loan of EUR 4.5 million

Sievi Capital Plc

Press release 25 March 2022 at 9:20 am EET

Sievi Capital agrees on a new loan of EUR 4.5 million

Sievi Capital Plc has today signed a new EUR 4.5 million loan agreement with OP Corporate Bank plc. The funds withdrawn will be used for new investments and other general financing needs of the company. The loan is due in one instalment in October 2023. The loan agreement includes a financial covenant based on Sievi Capital's equity.

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.