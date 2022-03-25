DJ SCBC: SCBC's Annual Report 2021 published
Pressrelease 2022-03-25
SCBC's Annual Report 2021 published
AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ) (Swedish Covered Bond Corporation - SCBC) has today published the following information on its website:
-- Annual Report 2021
-- Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2021 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations)
All reports can be found at sbab.se/ir.
Enclosure: Annual Report 2021 & Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2021 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations)
For further information, please contact:
Douglas Norström, Head of Press, SBAB
Telephone: +46 730 27 19 65 Email: douglas.norstrom@sbab.se
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: SCBC Annual Report 2021 File: Capital Adequacy And Risk Management 2021
Language: English Company: SCBC Sweden EQS News ID: 1311519
SCBC / Annual Report Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1311519 2022-03-25
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1311519&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 25, 2022 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)