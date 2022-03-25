DJ SCBC: SCBC's Annual Report 2021 published

Pressrelease 2022-03-25

SCBC's Annual Report 2021 published

AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ) (Swedish Covered Bond Corporation - SCBC) has today published the following information on its website:

-- Annual Report 2021

-- Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2021 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations)

All reports can be found at sbab.se/ir.

Enclosure: Annual Report 2021 & Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2021 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations)

For further information, please contact:

Douglas Norström, Head of Press, SBAB

Telephone: +46 730 27 19 65 Email: douglas.norstrom@sbab.se

