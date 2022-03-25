Das Instrument OD3 BMG671801022 ODFJELL DRILL.LTD. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2022

The instrument OD3 BMG671801022 ODFJELL DRILL.LTD. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2022



Das Instrument 4AJ DK0060027142 ALK-ABELLO AS B DK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.03.2022

The instrument 4AJ DK0060027142 ALK-ABELLO AS B DK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 28.03.2022

