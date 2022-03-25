- (PLX AI) - Trelleborg shares rose 26% after the company sold the Wheel Systems unit for EUR 2.1 billion.
- • The company will book a SEK 6 billion gain on the deal
- • Prior to the announcement, SEB analysts wrote in a report that divesting Wheel Systems could eventually justify a Trelleborg share price of SEK 350
- • Trelleborg closed yesterday at SEK 174.70
- • That report assumed Wheel Systems would be divested for USD 2 billion; Trelleborg got EUR 2.1 billion for it
TRELLEBORG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de