NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (83/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of: - gross return forwards in Nordea Bank Abp (NDAFI) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.69, Metsä Board Oyj (METSB3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.41,Kemira Oyj (KRA1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.29,TietoEVRY Oyj (TIE1V3) due to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.70, - gross return futures in Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVOB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 6.90, Sydbank A/S (SYDB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 12.00, D/S Norden A/S (DNORD) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK 18.00, - gross return futures/forwards in Essity AB (ESSITB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.00, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJFN) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 7.70, Nordea Bank Abp (NDASE) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.14, SKF AB (SKFB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.00. The re-calculations are effective from the ex-date, March 25, 2022. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "X", "Y" or "Z" in the series designation and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053835