The Group Executive Board of Geberit has decided to discontinue all business activities in Russia with immediate effect. The salaries of the 70 employees of the Russian sales company will continue to be paid.

Further developments will be closely monitored and the decision regarding the Russian business will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

March 25, 2022 04:55 ET (08:55 GMT)