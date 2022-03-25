The "Construction in Austria Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (H2 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest data released by Eurostat shows that Austria's construction industry value add grew by 2.7% in the first quarter of 2021, on a yearly basis.

The report expects the industry to continue expanding in the next few quarters and grow by 2.2% in real terms in 2021, and thereafter register an average annual growth of 1.9% during the period of 2022-2025. Growth in the industry is expected to be supported by public and private sector investment in the country's transport infrastructure, coupled with efforts to boost energy production.

Previously, in 2020, the industry had contracted by 2.1% in real terms in 2020, as a result of disruptions caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the subsequent lockdown measures. The temporary closure of businesses across the country resulted in an increase in unemployment, a fall in disposable income and the weakening of investor confidence.

According to Statistics Austria, the country's economy contracted by 5.7% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2020. This was preceded by Y-o-Y declines of 3.7% in Q3, 13.5% in Q2 and 3.6% in Q1 2020. Overall, in 2020, the economy contracted of 6.6% in real terms.

The vaccine rollout is expected to enhance the revival in investor confidence. Growth in the construction sector will also be supported by the government's focus on improving regional connectivity through the development of the country's rail and road transport infrastructure, coupled with efforts to boost energy production.

The development of Vienna airport, the upgrade of the Pottendorfer railway line and the aim of generating 100% electricity from renewable sources by 2030 are expected to support the industry and economy.

Detailed Market Analysis, Information, and Insights

Austria's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Austria's construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Austria, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r3ya82

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005236/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900