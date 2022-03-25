Erving's Training Inc.: Erving's Incorporated Launched Their Freight Broker Training Program

Leading professional service provider, Erving's Incorporated, announces the launch of Erving's Training Incorporated Freight Broker Training Program in the Metro Atlanta Area

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / The team at Erving's Incorporated, led by the enthusiastic and forward-thinking serial entrepreneur, Andre Erving, has reiterated their commitment to delivering the best possible training experience to all categories of clients as the company recently launched a training program, Erving's Training Inc ., where they will perform Freight Broker Training services. The company has also opened a new location in the Metro Atlanta area to bring new opportunities to the community and local businesses.

"After 5 years of maintaining the Chicago, IL location, I decided that it is time to expand my operations, so Atlanta, GA is the place to be right now. I have been to Atlanta on many different occasions, I know many truck drivers here, I have done business with many customers here, it is a central location for transportation and many other things, so opening a location in Atlanta, GA is the smart thing to do. Atlanta is also where a lot of my students and business partners are from, so that means Atlanta is one of my target markets," said Andre Erving.

There has been a steady growth in the global freight brokerage market, with a report by Market Research US Freight Brokerage Market size was valued at USD 1.164 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.78 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 36.2% from 2021 to 2028, driven by growing demand for shipping transportation due to the rising e-commerce industry worldwide. Despite the amazing figures from the industry, thousands of intending professionals still struggle to find their footing in the market. However, Andre Erving aims to make a difference as he launches a freight broker training initiative.

Erving's Training Inc., will teach people how to broker freight, providing them with the needed resources to succeed in the industry while enabling them to leverage technology and its inherent solutions to scale. The training is particularly unique as Erving shares his wealth of knowledge and expertise with participants, personifying the process of building a successful career in the challenging yet lucrative industry. Erving's Training offers practical courses that enables students to have a real-life experience of brokering freight and to witness possible challenges that might be encountered in the process. Erving has trained online in 90 countries, serving over 6,000 students. Erving has also authored the Freight Broker Training Manual book, a guide that is available with each course from the entrepreneur. Erving, a truck driver of 10 years, has made a major impact in the transportation industry by helping others change their income.

Erving's Training Inc. is also expanding to more cities across the United States as the company has officially opened in the Metro Atlanta area. The opening of the new office is particularly strategic, considering the central location of the area to several business activities and industries. Erving's Training Program is now enrolling new students for online and hands on training.

In addition to Erving's Training, Erving's Incorporated, a family of companies, including Erving's Photography, Erving's Creative Studio, Erving's Drug Screening, Erving's Connect Logistics, Erving's Trucking and Help Erving's Help Others.

For further information about Erving's Incorporated and the plethora of services offered, visit - www.ervingsincorporated.com .

