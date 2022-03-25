DJ BankM AG: BörseGo AG with successful capital market debut - BankM AG as lead manager and issuing expert

BankM AG: BörseGo AG with successful capital market debut - BankM AG as lead manager and issuing expert

- First IPO at Börse München in 2022

- Upgrade to m:access and dual listing in Frankfurt planned

- BankM research report published with today's start of trading Frankfurt, March 25, 2022 - BankM AG successfully accompanied the IPO of BörseGo AG. As of today, the shares of the Munich-based FinTech are traded under the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A0S9QZ8, the first price was quoted at EUR 254.00. During the public offering, private and institutional investors had fully subscribed for the 3,000 new shares from a capital increase at a fixed price of EUR 240.00. Due to the good demand, the offer period ended one day earlier than planned. Prior to this, EUR 1.9 million had already been placed with strategic investors and employees as part of a pre IPO placement. BankM AG supported the transaction as lead manager and issuing expert.

"After the listing of Deutsche Eigenheim Union AG right at the beginning of the year as the first german stock market debut overall in 2022, the next premiere has now been achieved with the first IPO at Börse München in the current year. Access to the capital market is becoming increasingly important for medium-sized companies and BörseGo AG has shown that this step can be successfully implemented with the right structure and a convincing business model, even in the most difficult environment," comments Thomas Stewens, member of the executive board of BankM, on the transaction.

With a scalable private cloud infrastructure, the use of efficient algorithms and a team of highly qualified developers, BörseGo combines the technology of a data-driven business model with high-quality content and a unique multi-brokerage platform. The growing number of active traders appreciates this offer and for brokers and advertising partners the platform users of BörseGo are an attractive target group. In the past five years, both the number of subscriptions and the number of trades have increased massively. In FY 2020, BörseGo AG thus generated consolidated sales of EUR 10.4 million and a net result of EUR 0.9 million.

"As the leading financial market analysis and multi-brokerage platform in Germany, the IPO was of high strategic importance for us. In recent years, we have further developed our business model and technical infrastructure into a scalable one-stop solution. Now is the right time to use the IPO to raise our profile even further and increasingly invest in growth," explains Robert Abend, founder and member of the executive board of BörseGo AG, the motives for going public.

While the initial listing of the shares took place on the open market of Börse München, the issuer intends to switch to the m:access quality segment in the near future. As soon as the audited annual financial statements for 2021 are available, BörseGo AG plans a capital increase from retained earnings followed by a share split to fulfill the admission requirements. Subsequently, a listing in Frankfurt with simultaneous commencement of trading on the XETRA system of Deutsche Börse AG is also planned. Interested investors can get a more detailed picture of the company from the BankM research report published with today's start of trading. There, the business model of BörseGo AG is analyzed in detail and a fair value of EUR 310.30 is determined. About BörseGo AG:

The Munich-based "FinTech" pioneer was founded in 2000 and offers IT solutions and editorial content to private and business customers. BörseGo AG is known for GodmodeTrader and Guidants. The portal GodmodeTrader (https:// www.godmode-trader.de/) is one of the widest-reaching web offerings for trading, technical analysis and investment strategies in the German-speaking world. Guidants (www.guidants.com) is an established financial market analysis and multi-brokerage platform. Learn more at www.boerse-go.de.

About BankM AG:

Since 2007, BankM AG (Frankfurt am Main, Germany) is the partner of small and medium-sized enterprises and specializing in capital market financing with its experienced, interdisciplinary team. SME customers benefit from individual service and rapid access to selected investors that fit their needs. BankM's services include capital market advisory, arranging IPOs and capital increases for equity financing, debt advisory and debt capital mediation, designated sponsoring and research as well as M&A, hereby specializing in the identification of suitable strategic partners in China. Contact:

Thomas Stewens BankM AG Mainzer Landstraße 61 60329 Frankfurt Germany Phone: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-10 Fax: +49 (0) 69 71 91 838-50 Email: pr@bankm.de Internet: www.bankm.de

