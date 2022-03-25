Securitas publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual and Sustainability Report 2021 is now available and can be read and downloaded at Securitas website: https://www.securitas.com/en/investors/financial-reports/annual-reports/

There is also a digital and interactive brief version of our Annual and Sustainability Report available here: https://annualreport.securitas.com

The Swedish Annual and Sustainability Report 2021 is also available on Securitas' website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

As we strive to reduce the climate impact we will no longer print the Annual and Sustainability Report.

This is information that Securitas AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 (CET) on March 25, 2022.

