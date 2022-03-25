Talesun announced the project for the PV factory adding it will also develop 5GW of agrivoltaics in China's Hebei Province. Longi has also announced it has raised the prices of its wafers again.PV module maker Talesun announced on Wednesday it has signed an agreement with the government of Fuping County, in Hebei province, for a 5GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility. The company wants to invest around RMB5 billion ($793 million) in the new factory. Talesun added that it is also planning to deploy 5GW of agrivoltaic facilities in the region thanks to an investment of RMB3.3 billion. ...

